Haaland on Trump Budget

Congresswoman Deb Haaland released the following statement after President Trump released his budget for the 2020 fiscal year:

“The President’s priorities are out of step with the concerns and needs of families in New Mexico. First and foremost, there’s no reason to funnel $8.6 billion for a border wall when that money should be used to support real border security or programs that move our country toward a transition to a renewable energy economy, quality public education for every child no matter their background, and access to health care for all Americans.

“The administration is also taking a sledgehammer to national parks and government services -- all at the convenience of the Trump tax scam, which increased the deficit so millionaires and billionaires could get huge tax breaks.

“In Congress, I’m making the case to build a budget that supports our national labs and military Installations, makes investments in solar and wind energy with job training to go along with it, addresses the military housing crisis, and ensures Tribes receive the funding they deserve as required by law.”