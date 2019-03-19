Haaland Co-Sponsors Dream and Promise Act of 2019

Commentary: Congresswoman Haaland (NM-01) co-sponsored H.R. 6, the Dream and Promise Act of 2019 to protect our Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) holders, allowing them to contribute fully to New Mexico’s communities and the country while providing a pathway to citizenship.

“The contributions of our immigrant communities are what make our country the beautiful, diverse fabric we are today. I joined the Dream and Promise Act so that Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status, and Deferred Enforced Departure holders will be able to go to school and contribute to our communities becoming doctors and business owners without having to worry about being forced out of the only place they call home,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland.

In 2017, the Trump Administration eviscerated protections for Dreamers when the decision was made to rescind the DACA program. Although court injunctions have so far permitted Dreamers to renew, their status remains in limbo. This bill would:

Provide a pathway to citizenship for eligible Dreamers who entered the U.S. under the age of 18 and who were continuously present in the U.S. for 4 years prior to the date of the bill’s enactment;

Secure permanent residency for people with TPS and DED, and after 5 years, those permanent residents would be eligible to apply to become citizens;

Provide conditional permanent resident status to those who fulfill an education, employment, or military track to adjust to permanent resident status; and

promote justice and fairness for Dreamers, and for the TPS and DED holders who had fled brutality, violence and natural disasters many years ago to come to this country.

On average, TPS recipients have lived in the United States for 20 years, building a new life for themselves and their families. Similarly, DED recipients have lived in the United States and contributed to their communities since 2007. People with TPS and DED are just as American as Dreamers, working hard every day to pursue their American Dream.

One of Congresswoman Haaland’s constituents, Yazmin Irazoqui Ruiz testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month highlighting the contributions Dreamers bring to the country. Congresswoman Haaland thanked Yazmin for her courage upon the introduction of the Dream and Promise Act.