Guidelines For Outside Dining At Las Cruces Restaurants

GUIDELINES FOR TEMPORARY OUTDOOR DINING VENUEThe Public Health Criteria:
- Comply with the Public Health Order amendment issued on July 14, 2020.
- Comply with COVID-Safe Practices for restaurants section (CSP)
- Alcoholic Beverage Control application to be filed for floor plan changes. (outdoor)
- Tables are to be six feet apart
- No more than six patrons per table
- Outdoor Tent Occupancy limited to 50% of maximum occupancy limit
The Public Safety Criteria:If your restaurant intends to create or expand outdoor dining area, and meets any of these criteria, you will need to apply for a permit to operate:
- Outdoor Tents over 700 square feet in area
- Construction plans required for new construction of a permanent outdoor dining space
- Alterations to an existing structure, electrical or plumbing require trade permits
- ALL permitted outdoor dining spaces will be inspected by the Fire Department and/or trade inspectors prior to use.
- It is required that outdoor dining areas do not impede emergency vehicle access to the property and do not impede right-of-way areas (fire lanes, openings to parking lots, ADA parking spaces, etc.)
Temporary use permits are issued for a maximum of 180 days. Temporary use permits for outdoor dining venues during the COVID-19 pandemic may be issued online for no fee.
Community Development Department will process applications for Outdoor Dining Tent Permits.For questions, please contact Community Development Department by phone: 575-528-3059.