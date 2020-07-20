Guidelines For Outside Dining At Las Cruces Restaurants

Comply with the Public Health Order amendment issued on July 14, 2020.

Comply with COVID-Safe Practices for restaurants section (CSP)

Alcoholic Beverage Control application to be filed for floor plan changes. (outdoor)

Tables are to be six feet apart

No more than six patrons per table

Outdoor Tent Occupancy limited to 50% of maximum occupancy limit

The City of Las Cruces realizes that the Governor’s updated Public Health Order heavily impacts restaurants. The City of Las Cruces has received several inquiries from local restauranteurs asking about the requirements to establish outdoor dining for their customers. Please see below the guidelines for restaurants to receive a permit for temporary outdoor dining.

The Public Safety Criteria:If your restaurant intends to create or expand outdoor dining area, and meets any of these criteria, you will need to apply for a permit to operate:

Outdoor Tents over 700 square feet in area

Construction plans required for new construction of a permanent outdoor dining space

Alterations to an existing structure, electrical or plumbing require trade permits

ALL permitted outdoor dining spaces will be inspected by the Fire Department and/or trade inspectors prior to use.

It is required that outdoor dining areas do not impede emergency vehicle access to the property and do not impede right-of-way areas (fire lanes, openings to parking lots, ADA parking spaces, etc.)

Temporary use permits are issued for a maximum of 180 days. Temporary use permits for outdoor dining venues during the COVID-19 pandemic may be issued online for no fee.

Community Development Department will process applications for Outdoor Dining Tent Permits.For questions, please contact Community Development Department by phone: 575-528-3059.