Guard unit to support resettlement operations for Afghans

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Army National Guard unit is deploying within the United States to support resettlement operations for Afghan refugees. The guard a departure ceremony was held Friday for the Belen-based 919th Military Police Company,. A guard statement didn’t specify where the unit’s soldiers would deploy. Afghans resettling to the United States are being housed temporarily at eight military bases while obtaining special immigrant visas. The bases include Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico and the Army’s Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The Afghans include former interpreters and others who worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan.