Group plans protest at NMSU against vaccine mandate

LAS CRUCES, NM -- New Mexico Freedoms Alliance is planning a demonstration Tuesday, November 9th, on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces at the sundial on the horseshoe from 1-3 p.m.

The university has set December 8th as the deadline for all NMSU employees to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. The requirement applies to student employees, contracted employees and employees teleworking from another state. Students may opt to test weekly for COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated.

In a news release, the group claims the mandate is a violation of the right to bodily autonomy.