Group Applauds House Democrats' Efforts To Restore Net Neutrality

Commentary: On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-190 to pass the Save the Internet Act (H.R. 1644). If enacted, it will restore the Federal Communications Commission’s 2015 Open Internet Order and bright-line net neutrality consumer protections. The FCC would be responsible for regulating the internet instead of allowing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to regulate themselves. Additionally, the agency would have the requisite rule-making and enforcement authority to protect consumers from harmful, discriminatory actions by ISPs.

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) applauds Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairman Frank Pallone, and Chairman Mike Doyle for their tireless leadership and commitment to empower underrepresented voices across the country. As the Save the Internet Act passes to the U.S. Senate, NHMC remains steadfast in our mission to expand digital access and protect digital rights for Latinos.

According to Francella Ochillo, NHMC’s VP of Policy & General Counsel:

“The open internet has provided Latino communities with limitless opportunities to share stories, access education, report on injustice, change health outcomes, and launch new businesses online without gatekeepers standing in the way. It has been a critical agent for democracy and social justice, and one of the greatest equalizers of our time.

“Today’s vote is proof that members of Congress in the House of Representatives are listening to their constituents. We hope that members of Congress in the Senate will do the same.”

Daiquiri Ryan, NHMC’s Policy Counsel, added:

“When Latino creators have access to a reliable, open internet, authentic storytelling can spark movements and change. Without net neutrality protections, our art and voices are subject to discriminatory actors who hold the power to silence our community. The Save the Internet Act restores net neutrality and today’s House vote begins to put power back where it belongs: into the hands of creators and every day internet users.”

For more information on net neutrality and the Save the Internet Act, please visit NHMC.org/issues and follow us on Twitter @NHMC.