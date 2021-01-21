Green Amendment to New Mexico's Bill of Rights and Senate Bill 32- Roxy's Law

An interview with Kevin Bixby, Southwest Environmental Center Executive Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southwest Environmental Center Executive Director, Kevin Bixby, about the proposed Green Amendment to New Mexico’s Bill of Rights sponsored by Senators Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Bill Soule, and Rep. Joanne Ferrary. He says the proposed bill would ensure in a meaningful way the people’s right to a healthy environment. It will be on the ballot for the general election in 2022. Bixby says there are only two other states in the nation that have a Green Amendment, they are Montana and Pennsylvania.

Another bill he spoke about was Senate Bill 32 “Roxy’s Law,” to outlaw traps, snares, and wildlife poisons. More information is available at the Southwest Environmental Center’s website – wildmesquite.org; and on Facebook at Southwest.Environmental.Center.