Grand jury indicts suspect for murder in Las Cruces killing

LAS CRUCES -- A Dona Ana County grand jury has indicted a New Mexico man on a murder charge in a fatal shooting during an altercation last month in Las Cruces.

District Attorney Gerald Byers said Friday that Tyler Williams has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a handgun in the Oct. 19 death of Carlos Ruiz. Ruiz died at the scene. Byers said Williams was arrested Oct. 26 in Carlsbad. No other details have been released.

It’s not clear if Williams has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.