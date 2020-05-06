The Graduations Find You

Commentary: It was supposed to be graduation that changed me, too. I had a purple gown and awkward, unworn mini heels ready to go. But what I remember most from that day is that my boyfriend didn't walk across the stage and sat with my parents, who snagged seats early. Then a friend of ours squeezed into the bleachers with them, leaving my mom to grumble to me later that they had absolutely no room sitting there and that person had no manners.

Sometimes you can't choose your memories.

There's going to be a shift in memories for high school students graduating in 2020. There will be a loss of friendships during moments of need. There will be unfinished endings to the sports they might have played since before they even entered school. There will be a lack of traditions that are mythicized by the American culture as life-changing. No prom, no graduation and no shift toward adulthood in all the ways seniors thought and hoped those events would.

From the class of '02 to the class of '20, I hear you, and I sympathize with your grief. You should be entitled to it, regardless of how people may dismiss it. (Let a millennial tell you about being dismissed due to entitlement.) You may have looked forward to this time for years; it's your right to grieve change just as many others are grieving changes.

I hold on to other memories of that time, too. I remember Senior Ditch Day. The fire truck sprayed us down as we stood in a large group for the last time before graduation. Then I walked in squeaking shoes to my friend's house to visit her new puppy. I remember how nice it was to make that decision to skip, and to be somewhat wholesomely part of an unauthorized tradition.

I remember deciding where to go to college. I remember deciding to take the long road through town to say goodbye, even though my mom, who drove behind me with even more unneeded belongings, asked, "What the what with your crazy driving?" when we stopped at the first rest stop. I remember cheesily pumping my fist in the air when I saw the sign on the highway announcing the college exit.

It'll be decisions like these that unfold you to who you'll become; these are the decisions that'll make you an adult.

And that's the critical thing: Everyone will have a different baseline, and a different way of measuring when meaning becomes an elemental part of your character. It may not be what your parents tell you it is. It's likely not what our society, with its capitalistic schemes, will tell you about. And you all know this. A Valentine's Day with a $7 card and your heart's weight in chocolate won't guarantee anyone's affection, even if that's the ritual requested of you on that day.

Aside from the pomp and circumstance, the word "graduation" has a different meaning, too. It's a line on a container that marks a measurement. You, class of 2020, will have your entire life to find where you chalk those lines.

Sometimes these artificial events do create that transitional moment. I sure did feel married after my wedding, with the dress and the cake. But only when I've watched my husband be an absolute complement to me in solving problems and tackling things thrown at us — from a feverish baby in the night to a pipe exploding in our kitchen foundation — do I actually understand more of marriage.

You can't force the experience of what changes you. Sometimes it comes in quiet moments. Other times it comes in loud bursts that upend your plans. Sometimes it's only on the other side when you understand what changed you and how. You'll get to that other side, like we all did, and continue to make your mark.

