Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Addresses Reopening Strategy During COVID-19 Update

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham held a COVID-19 update Thursday, highlighting vaccine distribution efforts and addressing the state's reopening strategy.

Four counties in New Mexico now fall into the most restrictive category of the state’s reopening guidelines. This includes Doña Ana County, which fell from the yellow category back to red, putting an end to indoor dining. Lujan Grisham addressed the red counties during the COVID-19 update.

“I think there's a sense that, wow, we've got four counties in red, and I know that it's disappointing when you see that map, but they are moving,” Lujan Grisham said. “We are absolutely moving now, much quicker than we have been, and that is important. I mean, we're all on that sort of precipice.”

The governor also introduced a new level to the previously 3-tiered system, turquoise, the least restrictive of the reopening categories. Grisham says four counties will now be allowed to operate at this level.

“It basically means that every level of commercial activity can operate indoors now,” Lujan Grisham said. “And that means expanded dining options, which has been one of the area's toughest hit, but also indoor and outdoor options for bars, theatres, event venues and more.”

During the press conference, New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins shared that the state has currently administered over 520,000 does.

“More than 20% of New Mexicans are partially vaccinated and more than 10% are fully vaccinated,” Collins said. “We're expected to receive an additional 7% increase in the number of doses next week for a total of 77,720, which is really phenomenal.”