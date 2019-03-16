GOP House Leaders Say Democrats 'Overreached' This Session

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) New Mexico House Republicans say the Democratic-controlled state Legislature has "overreached" on gun control, taxes and spending and they expect voters to respond.

GOP House Minority Leader Rep. James Townsend told reporters after the session ended Saturday that Democrats pushed through measures that didn't represent the values on New Mexico and put the state in a dangerous financial position.

Republican House Minority Whip Rep. Rod Montoya says Democrats were tone deaf on bills like gun control and needlessly raised taxes while the state had a surplus. He says the tax bill passed by the Senate and House eventually will amount to $380 million annually in three years.

Montoya says this was the year Santa Fe imposed its will on the rest of New Mexico.