GOP House hopeful in New Mexico to launch 6-figure TV blitz

A Republican candidate for a crucial U.S. House seat in New Mexico is launching a television advertisement blitz. Oil executive Claire Chase is scheduled Tuesday to release her first ad aimed at positioning herself as a political outsider and an avid anti-abortion activist. Another ad will highlight Chase's stance on border issues. Chase is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a seat that represents southern New Mexico. Torres won the Republican-leaning seat in 2018 by less than 3,000 votes. Chase's six-figure ad buy comes less than a month before the New Mexico Republican Convention.