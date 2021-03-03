Getting firefighters what they need to keep us safe

Commentary: How do you run a fire department without essential equipment like dedicated water tanks, fire trucks, and PPE? This is a question that fire chiefs across New Mexico are asking themselves every day. And with the Fire Grant Fund, we thought we had an answer for them. When resources are limited, fire departments can usually request additional funding from the Fire Grant Fund. But in a year of unprecedented budget shortfalls, the Grant Fund was forced to reject appeals from many departments in need.

That is why we are supporting Senate Bill 256, which would give our fire departments the resources they need to make essential purchases and keep our communities safe. With just two weeks left in the legislative session, the House companion bill to SB 256 was approved by a 69-0 vote on March 2nd. So, it falls to the New Mexico Senate to pass this legislation before time runs out.

The Fire Grant Fund receives dollars from the remaining balance of the Fire Protection Fund, but state law mandates that 60% of the Fire Protection Fund’s balance revert to the General Fund. We have the resources to make critical investments in our fire stations, but we cut those funds in half before fire chiefs even get the chance to apply. If enacted, SB 256 would give the Grant Fund access to 100% of the Fire Protection Fund’s balance, enabling departments to fund projects that would improve firefighting capabilities, safeguard New Mexicans, and even lower home insurance premiums by improving ISO ratings.



In FY20, the Ranchvale Fire Department in Curry County secured a dedicated water system thanks to $27,800 in assistance from the Grant Fund. With this grant, the Ranchvale firefighters gained a crucial tool to help save lives in their rural community. In turn, a well-prepared fire department helped upgrade the area’s ISO rating from a class 10 to a class 7.



Between FY14 and FY21, the Grant Fund provided $54 million in funding to departments just like Ranchvale. But due to the 40% cap on transfers from the Fire Protection Fund, New Mexico’s firefighters lost out on $74 million in potential funding. In FY21 alone, roughly $13 million reverted to the General Fund. Meanwhile, funding for departments’ demonstrated needs fell short by more than $30 million. This shows that we have consistently underfunded many fire departments in our state, and that is especially true during times of crisis.



Call your State Senator today and ask them to join the thousands of New Mexico firefighters who support SB 256. The Fire Grant Fund is one of the only ways that many fire departments can protect their communities. And as fire marshals and fire chiefs, we can say that the sooner we distribute more funds to departments in need, the safer our communities will be.



Mike Cordova

Taos County Fire Marshal

Dustin Middleton

Cibola County Fire Marshal

Kenny Jacobs

Melrose Fire Department Chief