Get Healthy at First Las Cruces Fitness Expo

An interview with Sylvy Galvan de Lucero and Cathy Salcido for the New Mexico Advocates for the Arts.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with New Mexico Advocates for the Arts (NMAFTA) Board Member, Sylvy Galvan de Lucero, and Executive Assistant, Cathy Salcido, to talk about several events they sponsor in Las Cruces. NMAFTA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and fulfill the cultural needs of the community.

Two well-known organizations under NMAFTA are the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference and the Las Cruces Mariachi Conservatory. And now they will include healthy lifestyles with the first “Las Cruces Fitness Expo,” April 6th & 7th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. The event is FREE with over 20 vendors in the realm of fitness, wellness, nutrition, kids’ health, mind/body/soul and much more.

More information is available at www.lcfitnessexpo.com or 575-649-0378, and on Facebook.