Gallup emergency order extended, with modifications

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday extended a modified emergency declaration requested by the mayor of Gallup through noon on Sunday, May 10, as that city continues to work to contain the COVID-19 virus.

The extended order means businesses will continue to be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.; only two people may travel together in a car; and Gallup residents should remain at home except for emergency outings through noon Sunday, May 10.

Roads into Gallup will remain closed for non-residents until 8 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Per the mayor’s request, the order states that Gallup residents must wear at least a cloth face-covering when situated in an essential business, essential nonprofit or government building until the order expires.

Gallup is the county seat of McKinley County, which has just 3.5 percent of the state’s population but about 30 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases. McKinley County reported 1,337 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon and 29 COVID-related deaths.

This is the second extension since Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi first asked the governor to invoke the Riot Control Act effective at noon on May 1, a law authorizing the governor to enact further localized restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“I have no doubt that the actions we have taken together have helped turn the tide in our community and we will, in coming days and weeks, continue efforts in Gallup until we see positive results and until this virus is defeated,” Mayor Bonaguidi said in a letter requesting the new extension.

Gallup city police and McKinley County sheriff’s department have partnered with New Mexico State Police and Department of Transportation to enforce the emergency order and road closures. The New Mexico National Guard has also provided support in a non-law enforcement capacity.

An emergency declaration made under the Riot Control Act is in effect until noon the third day after it becomes effective. The original declaration expired at noon May 4; the first extension expires at noon May 7. The second extension will expire at noon Sunday, May 10.