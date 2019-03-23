Full Schedule: Las Cruces Music In The Park

The Parks & Recreation Department’s 2019 Music in the Park Series will begin at 6 p.m. May 26, at Plaza de Las Cruces, with the Mayor’s Jazz Fest.

The Mayor’s Jazz Fest will feature performances by El Paso’s NoteWorks, and the contemporary jazz super group Special EFX All Stars, featuring Chiele Minucci, Elliot Yamin, Lao Tizer, and Eric Merienthal.

The Music in the Park Series will begin at 7 p.m., June 2d through Aug. 25, Sunday’s at Young Park, 1905 E. Nevada Ave.

Thursday Night Music on the Plaza will begin at 8 p.m., July 11 and 25 and Aug. 8 and 22 at the Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St.

The schedule, times, and locations are subject to change.

The series will include an eclectic mix of performances from local, regional, and nationally recognized artists. Featured performers include four-time Grammy nominated Arkansas duo Trout Fishing in America, Las Cruces native and national artist Misty Boyce, Colorado singer-song writer Zach Heckendorf, and from Las Cruces, tradition rich and Ozzy approved Mariachi Aguilas, and the talented rock group Cordova. The Music in the Park Series highlights the great talent and diversity of Las Cruces and southern New Mexico music. Each year more than 70% of the scheduled musicians are from the Las Cruces area.

This year’s schedule is as follows:

Sunday Night Music in the Park

May 26 - Mayor's Jazz Fest

Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, Elliott Yamin, Lao Tizer & Eric Marienthal-Smooth jazz-Los Angeles, CA & New York City, NY, NoteWorks-El Paso (6:00 p.m., Plaza de Las Cruces)

June 2

Karlos Saucedo y La Ley–Spanish, Las Cruces

Neal McCowan-Country-Las Cruces

June 9

The Mixx-Top 40 Dance Variety-El Paso

Ziggy Lovah-R & B, Rap-Las Cruces

June 16

Nataaja-Variety-Las Cruces

Mariachi Aguilas-Mariachi Music-Las Cruces

June 23

Rockabilly Strangers-Rockabilly-Las Cruces

Gary Reynolds-Americana, Folk-Cimarron, NM

June 30

Borderless Brass Band-Variety-El Paso

Powerswitch-Rock-Las Cruces

July 14

Blaze the Nation-Rock & Roll-Las Cruces

Dead Like Disco -Pop Rock-Las Cruces

July 21

Zoltan & the Fortunetellers-Gypsy Jazz-Albuquerque

The Claudio Tolousse Group-Contemporary Jazz-Albuquerque

July 28

Triple Jack-Classic Rock-Las Cruces

Tanner Huston-Country, Folk, Americana-Las Cruces

August 4

Ted Scanlon & Desperado-Western Swing-Las Cruces

Double Shot-Classic Country-Las Cruces

August 11

Boss-R & B, Dance-El Paso

Roger Ortega-R & B, Pop-Hoboken, New Jersey

August 18

Misty Boyce-Original Alternative Rock, Pop-Las Cruces

Meri Dean-Variety-Ramah, NM

August 25

Cordova-Rock-Las Cruces

The Ghetto Blaster-Rock-Las Cruces

Thursday Night Music on the Plaza

July 11

Rust – Rock-El Paso

Pure Magic-Variety-Las Cruces

July 25

Trout Fishing In America-Americana and Storytelling-Fayetteville, AR

Steve Smith & Hard Road-Bluegrass, Americana-Las Cruces

August 8

Mariachi Real de El Paso-Mariachi Music-El Paso

August 22

Zach Heckendorf-Alternative Folk-Denver, CO

Chris Baker-Americana, folk, rock-Las Cruces

For information on the Music in the Park Series, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.