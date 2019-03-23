Full Schedule: Las Cruces Music In The Park

The Parks & Recreation Department’s 2019 Music in the Park Series will begin at 6 p.m. May 26, at Plaza de Las Cruces, with the Mayor’s Jazz Fest.
The Mayor’s Jazz Fest will feature performances by El Paso’s NoteWorks, and the contemporary jazz super group Special EFX All Stars, featuring Chiele Minucci, Elliot Yamin, Lao Tizer, and Eric Merienthal.
The Music in the Park Series will begin at 7 p.m., June 2d through Aug. 25, Sunday’s at Young Park, 1905 E. Nevada Ave.
Thursday Night Music on the Plaza will begin at 8 p.m., July 11 and 25 and Aug. 8 and 22 at the Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St.
The schedule, times, and locations are subject to change.
The series will include an eclectic mix of performances from local, regional, and nationally recognized artists. Featured performers include four-time Grammy nominated Arkansas duo Trout Fishing in America, Las Cruces native and national artist Misty Boyce, Colorado singer-song writer Zach Heckendorf, and from Las Cruces, tradition rich and Ozzy approved Mariachi Aguilas, and the talented rock group Cordova. The Music in the Park Series highlights the great talent and diversity of Las Cruces and southern New Mexico music. Each year more than 70% of the scheduled musicians are from the Las Cruces area.
This year’s schedule is as follows:
Sunday Night Music in the Park
May 26 - Mayor's Jazz Fest
Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, Elliott Yamin, Lao Tizer & Eric Marienthal-Smooth jazz-Los Angeles, CA & New York City, NY, NoteWorks-El Paso (6:00 p.m., Plaza de Las Cruces)
June 2
Karlos Saucedo y La Ley–Spanish, Las Cruces
Neal McCowan-Country-Las Cruces
June 9
The Mixx-Top 40 Dance Variety-El Paso
Ziggy Lovah-R & B, Rap-Las Cruces
June 16
Nataaja-Variety-Las Cruces
Mariachi Aguilas-Mariachi Music-Las Cruces
June 23
Rockabilly Strangers-Rockabilly-Las Cruces
Gary Reynolds-Americana, Folk-Cimarron, NM
June 30
Borderless Brass Band-Variety-El Paso
Powerswitch-Rock-Las Cruces
July 14
Blaze the Nation-Rock & Roll-Las Cruces
Dead Like Disco -Pop Rock-Las Cruces
July 21
Zoltan & the Fortunetellers-Gypsy Jazz-Albuquerque
The Claudio Tolousse Group-Contemporary Jazz-Albuquerque
July 28
Triple Jack-Classic Rock-Las Cruces
Tanner Huston-Country, Folk, Americana-Las Cruces
August 4
Ted Scanlon & Desperado-Western Swing-Las Cruces
Double Shot-Classic Country-Las Cruces
August 11
Boss-R & B, Dance-El Paso
Roger Ortega-R & B, Pop-Hoboken, New Jersey
August 18
Misty Boyce-Original Alternative Rock, Pop-Las Cruces
Meri Dean-Variety-Ramah, NM
August 25
Cordova-Rock-Las Cruces
The Ghetto Blaster-Rock-Las Cruces
Thursday Night Music on the Plaza
July 11
Rust – Rock-El Paso
Pure Magic-Variety-Las Cruces
July 25
Trout Fishing In America-Americana and Storytelling-Fayetteville, AR
Steve Smith & Hard Road-Bluegrass, Americana-Las Cruces
August 8
Mariachi Real de El Paso-Mariachi Music-El Paso
August 22
Zach Heckendorf-Alternative Folk-Denver, CO
Chris Baker-Americana, folk, rock-Las Cruces
For information on the Music in the Park Series, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.