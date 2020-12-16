KRWG
Related Program: 
Fronteras-A Changing America

Fronteras 1018- New Book Shares Stories From Locals Who Witnessed The Trinity Test Explosion

By 40 minutes ago

The first atomic bomb explosion took place right here in southern New Mexico. The Trinity site explosion was part of the top-secret Manhattan Project. The secret test led to a lot of confusion in Southern New Mexico when the bomb exploded in the early morning of July 16th, 1945.

A new book shares stories from locals in the area who witnessed and recalled the explosion.

On this episode, Elva Österreich is a journalist and author of the book “The Manhattan Project Trinity Test-Witnessing the Bomb in New Mexico.”