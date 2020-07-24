Related Program: Fronteras-A Changing America Fronteras 1006- Environmental Groups Call For Legislation To Help Seal Abandoned Oil And Gas Wells By krwg news and partners • 37 minutes ago Related Program: Fronteras-A Changing America ShareTweetEmail Jon Goldstein, Director of Regulatory & Legislative Affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund says federal legislation can help unemployed oil and gas workers keep working by sealing off abandoned oil and gas wells. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.