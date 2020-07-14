KRWG
Related Program: 
Fronteras-A Changing America

Fronteras 1005- New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales

By krwg news and partners 11 minutes ago

New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales joins the program to talk with Anthony Moreno about the special state legislative session to address the budget as New Mexico faces a major decline in revenue due to falling oil and gas prices. The Democratic Lieutenant Governor also talked with Anthony Moreno about how the state is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic on this episode of "Fronteras-A Changing America."