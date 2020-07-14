New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales joins the program to talk with Anthony Moreno about the special state legislative session to address the budget as New Mexico faces a major decline in revenue due to falling oil and gas prices. The Democratic Lieutenant Governor also talked with Anthony Moreno about how the state is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic on this episode of "Fronteras-A Changing America."
Fronteras 1005- New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales
By krwg news and partners • 11 minutes ago