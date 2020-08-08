Fresh Air Weekend: America's 'Caste' System; The 'Freefall' Of Local Journalism

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

It's More Than Racism: Isabel Wilkerson Explains America's 'Caste' System: In Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines the laws and practices that created a bipolar caste system in the U.S. — and how the Nazis borrowed from it.

A Mean Ghost Story And A Souped-Up Crime Novel Will Wise You Up Fast: The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die, by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, centers on an Indian family haunted by a jealous ghost. And S. A. Cosby's Blacktop Wasteland is a noir thriller — with muscle cars.

'Ghosting The News' Author Says Local Journalism 'Freefall' Is Accelerating: More than 2,000 newspapers have shut down in recent years, and some regions have become news deserts. Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan says the collapse of local news undermines democracy.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

