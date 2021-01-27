Free Dental Services To Be Offered In Gadsden

Doña Ana Community College’s Dental Hygiene program is offering free preventive dental hygiene services to the public beginning Wednesday, February 3rd at the DACC Dental Clinic at the Gadsden Center, 1700 O’Hara Road in Anthony, NM.

The services offered consist of free cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants, oral cancer screenings, and oral hygiene education to all in the Chaparral, Anthony and Sunland Park areas. Appointments are available every Wednesday throughout the year from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Services are provided through students in the DACC Dental Hygiene program with a registered dental hygienist. It’s an opportunity for students to gain additional hands-on experience, along with an opportunity for the public to receive dental hygiene care that might otherwise be unavailable to them.

To schedule an appointment, call (575) 202-0482 or (575) 528-7071. Patients will need one proof of residency, such as a utility bill to verify they are residents of Chaparral, Anthony or Sunland Park.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, patients must not have traveled outside the state of NM (except El Paso or Juarez) in the last 14 days, and must not exhibit any physical symptoms of COVID-19.

These services are provided thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

For more information, please contact the DACC Dental Hygiene Program at

(575) 528-7071.