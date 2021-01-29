Forecasters: Strong Winds Today For Sacramento Mountains And Silver City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters say a storm system will bring strong to potentially damaging winds to New Mexico’s central highlands Friday night and Saturday.

The National Weather Service said gusts could reach 65 mph (105 kph) in the affected area that includes Clines Corner along Interstate 40 on the north and the Sacramento Mountains near Alamogordo on the south.

A wind advisory is scheduled for Silver City and surrounding communities this afternoon at three and scheduled to last until early Saturday. Sustaining winds up to 35 mph are possible with wind gusts up to 50 mph for the area.

The weather service said blowing dust could cause dangerous travel conditions due to blowing dust and reducing visibility. Elsewhere in New Mexico, light snow accumulations are possible across northern and western New Mexico, according to the weather service.