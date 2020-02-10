Forecasters: Rain And Snow This Week For Parts Of New Mexico, Arizona

Winter weather is returning to parts of New Mexico and Arizona early this week. National Weather Service meteorologists say cold temperatures and snow are coming to New Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities say driving will be difficult in eastern and northern New Mexico because of high winds, cold temperatures and moderate to heavy snow.

Weather Service officials say Arizona could see moderate to heavy rain Monday and Tuesday. The snow level will drop to around 6,000 feet on Tuesday in northern Arizona and a few inches of snow is expected to fall along portions of the Mogollon Rim. The storm system should leave Arizona by Wednesday morning.