Focus turns to Latino authors amid 'American Dirt' debate

Latino activists say they hope the controversy around the novel "American Dirt" brings more attention to recent and overlooked works by Latino writers. Advocates say these books rarely get the attention of the general public since publishers don't promote them liker other works by white writers. Latino advocates last month took to social media to complain about “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins for its alleged stereotypes about Mexican immigration. Advocates suggested on Twitter and Facebook works by Latino authors that boosted sales. Houston-based Arte Publico Press publisher Nicolas Kanellos says some of his books by immigrant writers have sold out.