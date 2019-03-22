Finding New Routes To Success In Las Cruces

The Shed – the popular Old Mesilla Pastry Café at 810 S. Valley Drive – is as much a breakfast staple in Las Cruces as is the tortilla. Gabriel Mendoza, owner of The Shed for the past 26 years, was born and raised in Las Cruces, and proudly uses recipes from his mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Today, with bright orange road reconstruction cones looming in the background on Valley Drive, Mendoza is all about solutions: he knows customers don’t have extra time to spend in traffic getting to the restaurant. “So, we found alternate routes to bring them here to the flavors, service and quality they know and expect from The Shed.”

His efforts are apparently paying off, as the parking lot at The Shed frequently is full, even now. Mendoza admits he has lost some staff members since the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) road reconstruction began last June, and he acknowledges business income is down: “Right now it’s difficult, but this road construction is not forever, and we aim to get people working again.” One of Mendoza’s solutions is handing out small maps of alternate routes with each receipt, as well as posting the map online at OmpcTheShed.com. Another solution is staying in touch and on top of the latest construction updates by attending monthly NMDOT meetings (more information at www.valleydrive.net).

Business Development Administrator/Economic Development, Mandy Guss, points out what the City of Las Cruces is doing to assist Valley Drive businesses: “The City has developed a wide range of support tactics: NMDOT road construction progress has been sped up with after-hours City inspectors, personalized access signs now guide customers to Valley Drive businesses, a Police Department surveillance trailer is onsite and Valley Drive is lit at night by portable lighting during construction provided by the City. Also, Valley Drive stoplights are resynchronized frequently as road reconstruction progresses to keep traffic flowing.” The City also works with the Chambers of Commerce and urges residents to continue patronizing Valley Drive businesses through the “Patience During Progress” campaign.

As a final note, Mendoza notes, “We do what we do only with customer support. The Shed is known as a jewel of Las Cruces, and we keep sight of what’s important to our customers; it’s very important to us.”

Submitted by The City of Las Cruces, which encourages residents to support local Valley Drive businesses and please be patient through the NMDOT Valley Drive road reconstruction. Up-to-date information is available at www.valleydrive.net.