Finding climate solutions together

Commentary: We are in big trouble. Those of us who spend time on public lands, pay attention to rainfall and wildlife and care about critters and those who raise or hunt them, know it. For a brief time we could watch a waterfall tumble down the Organ mountains of our backyard public monument. But we know that this year’s rainfall less than three-quarters of the arid “normal” for our high Chihuahuan desert grasslands. Politicians make bold proclamations about conserving thirty percent of the land by 2030. But we know that government agencies want to claim over-grazed public lands can be “conserved” by more grazing. Hunters grumble about coming up dry after finally drawing a tag. But we know – from the New Mexico Department of Game and fish --that the same forage needed by a cow/calf pair will support 2.1 elk and 7.8 mule deer. In a time of scarcity, this leads to zero-sum thinking.

Gloom? Doom? Conflict? Is that the only option as New Mexico heats up, wonderous creations go extinct, fields and grasslands dry up, and livestock munch through a wildlife heritage? It doesn’t have to be that way—and government can play a constructive role in finding solutions.

Whether its flooding and eroding coastlines, wildfires charring dreams, or drought withering a way of life, local, tribal, state, and federal government programs can – and should – be there to help people help themselves adjust, adapt, and accommodate to inevitable change.

Peter M. Ossorio

Jean C. Ossorio

Las Cruces