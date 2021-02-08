Few New Mexico schools rush to offer in-person classes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest school districts aren’t rushing to get back to in-person learning, despite getting a green light from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The Albuquerque Public Schools board last week tabled a discussion for a hybrid in-person plan with 50% of students in classrooms. The board instead asked officials to prepare a plan for even smaller groups. In Santa Fe, a hybrid reopening plan relies on teacher volunteers, but only 15% are raising their hand to head back. Other districts have simply given up on in-person classes, opting to educate remotely through the end of the spring semester.