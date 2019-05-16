"Festival del Bolero" featuring Raul Di Blasio and Carlos Cuevas

An interview with Teresita Gonzalez Corral, President of Losita Productions.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with President of Losita Productions, Teresita Gonzalez Corral, a former “Mrs. New Mexico 1994,” and 2016 Dona Ana Arts Council Papen Family Award recipient, to talk to us about the first “Festival del Bolero” featuring Raul Di Blasio aka “El Piano de America” from Argentina and Carlos Cuevas aka “Mr. Bolero” from Mexico. The concert will be held Friday, May 24th at 8 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, 125 Pioneer Plaza, El Paso, Texas 79901, only 40 miles from Las Cruces. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, the Plaza Theatre Box office and El Paso Live.com.

Corral’s love of music is why she started Losita Productions with encouragement from her husband, Dr. Carlos Corral. They used the last three letters of their first names for “Los-ita Productions.” She presently sits on the advisory board for El Paso Pro Musica, the Diocese of Las Cruces and is an avid arts advocate. Teresita’s passion and love of music came from her parents, her deceased mother, Maria Patrocinio Gonzalez, and alert 99-year-old father, Ignacio “Nacho” Gonzalez, he played the guitar and they sang old boleros and Mexican rancheras.