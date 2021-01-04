Felon Found With Loaded Handgun at Las Cruces Walmart

Police arrested a felon suspected of being in possession of a loaded handgun at a Las Cruces Walmart store on Friday.

Manuel Ramirez, 42, of the 2100 block of Chisholm Trail, is charged with one fourth-degree felony count of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon. He also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, a Las Cruces police officer working outside employment at the Walmart store at 1550 S. Valley Dr. was contacted by a store associate who asked that Manuel Ramirez, a customer with a previous trespass order, be removed from the store. The officer contacted Ramirez and advised that he was trespassing at a store that he had previously been ordered not to visit.

Investigators learned that, prior to being patted down by the officer, Ramirez acknowledged having a firearm in his possession. The officer safely retrieved the firearm, a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 live rounds, and placed Ramirez into custody without further incident.

Investigators learned Ramirez was convicted of a felony offence within the past 10 years which prohibits him from possessing any type of firearm or destructive device.

Ramirez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police