Felon Arrested After Las Cruces Area Chase

Thursday at approximately 5:30AM, deputies responded to a residence on Hope Road in reference to a trespasser. The suspect, Carlos Lopez, was wanted on numerous felony charges. When deputies arrived, Lopez led them on a brief foot chase before attempting to hide in a private residence.

Deputies found Lopez hiding in a bedroom, armed with a .45 caliber handgun. Lopez repeatedly threatened deputies while asking them to kill him. After one hour of negotiation with Lopez, deputies were able to take Lopez into custody without injury to anyone.

Lopez was charged with being an armed felon in addition to several outstanding warrants and transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center for booking.

Information from Doña Ana County