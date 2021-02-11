Federal Mask Mandate Requires a "No Smoking" Policy At Las Cruces Bus Stops

On Monday, February 1, 2021, new Federal orders requiring masks on all public conveyances and at all transportation hubs and all transit vehicles went into effect.

The new rule requires appropriate masks must be always worn at all public transportation hubs. Exceptions are allowed for removing masks briefly to eat a bite of food, take a sip of water, take medications, or for children under the age of 2. If masks must be removed to eat, drink, or take medication, proper social distancing must be observed.

Because the new rule does not allow masks to be removed for the purpose of smoking, RoadRUNNER outdoor areas at facilities and bus stops will be designated as “no smoking” areas for the duration of the federal mask mandate. Indoor areas and outdoor areas within 50’ of a building entrance are already designated as no smoking areas under the City’s Clean Indoor Air Ordinance. Bus riders and visitors to RoadRUNNER facilities are reminded that failure to properly wear a mask when using public transit may result in denial of boarding or removal from buses and transit facilities.

Per the Center for Disease Control (CDC) direction, masks may be manufactured or homemade and may be reusable or disposable. If made of cloth, they must be made of at least 2 layers of tightly woven yet breathable fabric. Masks should fit snugly yet comfortably against the face and cover the mouth and nose. “Double masking” is also encouraged. Per CDC direction, the following do NOT meet the requirements of the federal order: scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, bandanas, masks with loosely woven fabric such a knitted masks, shirts or sweaters pulled up to cover the mouth and nose, masks with holes or exhalation valves, and face shields used without masks.

For more information about the mask requirement or to get general information about RoadRUNNER Transit, contact Transit Customer Service at (575) 541-2500. For information about RoadRUNNER Transit’s Dial-a-Ride service, for persons with qualifying disabilities and senior citizens age 60+, contact 541-2777