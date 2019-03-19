Federal jury rules Monsanto’s Roundup was a significant factor in man’s cancer

Commentary: SAN FRANCISCO -- A federal jury in San Francisco today found that Monsanto’s best-selling weed killer, Roundup, was a significant factor in plaintiff Edward Hardeman’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

This case marks the first of three precedent-setting trials that could establish settlement standards for thousands of pending lawsuits across the country against Roundup manufacturer Monsanto, which is a branch of the Germany-based conglomerate Bayer. The plaintiffs allegethat glyphosate, the main active ingredient in Roundup, is a cause of their cancer.

In a state court decision last year, a San Francisco jury awarded $289 million in damages to a former school groundskeeper with non-Hodgkins lymphoma after finding Monsanto failed to warn him about the potential health hazards of using Roundup.

In response, U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s Toxics Program director Kara Cook-Schultz released this statement:

“Ever since the World Health Organization determined glyphosate is a probable carcinogen, we have been warning consumers that Roundup is a possible health risk. Today’s verdict reflects these concerns.

“Following the state court decision last year, we saw a huge uptick in local ordinances that would regulate the use of Roundup on playgrounds, schoolyards and public parks. For example, the city of Miami just banned the use of glyphosate. With this decision, we expect to see the same explosion in awareness as people realize that Roundup is a major health concern.”

U.S. PIRG, the federation of state Public Interest Research Groups, is a consumer group that stands up to powerful interests whenever they threaten our health and safety, our financial security, or our right to fully participate in our democratic society.