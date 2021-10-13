Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Luna County

Luna County, NM - On October 11, 2021, at around 11:52 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on Eighth Street and Orno Road in Deming, New Mexico.

The initial investigation indicated a 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up was traveling south on Eighth Street. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Dodge Ram left the roadway and crashed into a cinder block fence. The driver, Britain Childers (29) of Deming, NM was ejected and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Childers was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The passenger of the Dodge Ram, a twenty-seven-year-old male, who will not be named by the New Mexico State Police, was also not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the Dodge Ram. He was transported to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel and later flown to a hospital in Texas where he is being treated for his injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly utilized. This information is preliminary, and the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Information from NM State Police