Fatal Police Shooting Involving Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Chaves County, NM – On Sunday, March 21, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Investigators learned that on March 21, 2021, at approximately 7:19 p.m., CCSO deputies attempted to serve two arrest warrants on a wanted person identified as Sergio Gutierrez Chairez (31), at his residence of 6400 Shadow Road in Midway, NM. As deputies arrived at the residence, they observed Chairez outside. Deputies were unable to enter the property due to the property being fenced off with a locked gate. A search warrant was obtained, and deputies entered the property. Once deputies entered the property, Chairez barricaded himself inside a semi-truck parked at the residence. Deputies gave numerous verbal commands to Chairez to exit the semi-truck and surrender peacefully. Chairez ignored the commands and refused to exit the vehicle.

Deputies made entry into the semi-truck. At some point during the encounter a deputy discharged at least one round from his department issued firearm, striking Chairez.

Chairez was treated by emergency medical personnel who were staged on scene. Chairez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The identification of the deputies involved will not be released until interviews are completed. No deputies were injured during the incident. For information regarding administrative actions on the deputies, please contact the Chaves County Sheriff’s office. For information on the warrants CCSO was attempting to serve please contact CCSO. This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the district attorney’s office for review.





Information from New Mexico State Police







