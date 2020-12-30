Fatal Head-On Crash on NM Highway 11 in Luna County

Luna County, NM – On December 28, 2020 at approximately 7:04 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on NM Highway 11, near milepost 16 south of Deming, NM.

The initial investigation indicates a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Francisco T. Molina (76) of Deming, NM, was traveling southbound on NM Highway 11. As the Chevrolet attempted to pass another vehicle in the opposing northbound lane, the Chevrolet collided head-on into a 2003 GMC Equinox SUV traveling north. Molina sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

The driver of the GMC, Maria C. Balcazar (48) of Boaz, AL was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Deming, NM where she succumbed to her injuries. There were two other passengers in the GMC, a 10-year-old child and a 6-year-old child. The 10-year-old and 6-year-old were transported by emergency personnel to a hospital in El Paso, TX. There conditions are unknown.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were only properly utilized by the driver and passengers in the GMC. For the privacy of the family, the identity of the children will not be released by the New Mexico State Police.

Information from NM State Police