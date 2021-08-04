Fatal Crash in Roosevelt County

Causey, NM - On August 02, 2021, at around 5:30 p.m. the New Mexico State Police was requested by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a single-vehicle fatal rollover crash on State Road 114, mile marker 32 near Causey, NM.

The initial investigation indicates that at around 4:30 p.m. a 2011 Chevrolet four-door passenger car driven by Eva Lee Laverne, 85, of Causey was traveling north on SR 114. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled. Laverne was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at a local hospital by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. This crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.



Information from NM State Police