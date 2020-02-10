Fake Check Scam In Las Cruces Area

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a well-known scam is making its rounds again. Just last week, it attempted to defraud a college student in Doña Ana County.

The scheme uses checks that appear to be authentic, but are not. Along with the check, the recipient also receives a letter informing them that they have been selected as a secret shopper at a local Apple Store. Instructions follow that tell the recipient to deposit the check and use the funds to purchase Apple gift cards and call a number to relay the gift card information.

The problem, according to the FTC, is that by the time your bank alerts you that the check is a fraud, you are on the hook for the money and the gift cards have already been liquidated by the scammer.

“If a person you don’t know asks you to deposit a check and send some of that money back using a gift card, it’s a scam,” said Capt. Jon Day of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office. “Unfortunately, by the time the victim notifies us, it’s impossible to recover any of those funds because the scammer is long gone.”

In this case, according to Capt. Day, the local student who received a similar letter was smarter than the scammer and alerted authorities.

According to the FTC, consumers were bilked for more than $28 million in fake check scams in 2019. For more information, visit www.ftc.gov/fakechecks.

Information from Doña Ana County