ExxonMobil to pay $1M as part of New Mexico settlement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — ExxonMobil will contribute $500,000 to a fund used to clean up petroleum leaks as part of a settlement reached with New Mexico. The settlement stems from a 2010 lawsuit that alleged the company presented false claims for reimbursement from the state Corrective Action Fund and obtained insurance payments for the costs of remediation at the same site. ExxonMobil denied the allegations but agreed to pay into the fund to settle the case. The settlement totals more than $1 million. Aside from the money for the fund, the attorney general's office and the state's general fund will share in the proceeds.