EXPLAINER: How New Mexico limits evictions, provides relief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Tenant protections in New Mexico don't end with the expiration of a federal freeze on evictions July 31. It is unclear when the state Supreme Court will end the New Mexico moratorium on evictions. The state has $284 million in federal funds available for rental and related assistance. At the same time, the flow of money to those in need has been slow, with about $17 million in emergency rental and utility assistance distributed so far. The high cost of rental housing is less of a problem in New Mexico than nationwide.