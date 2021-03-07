Expansion of Extended Learning Programs Passes the New Mexico House Unanimously

Santa Fe, N.M. – New Mexico schools that increase their instructional time by extending their learning hours will now also qualify for extended learning program funding under new legislation passed unanimously by the House Saturday. Here is a statement from the NM House Democrats:

Currently, schools can only qualify for the K-5 Plus and Extended Learning Time programs by adding 25 full days to their school year. House Bill 184 adds a new provision to the public school funding formula that allows equivalent instructional hours to qualify for these programs. The bill holds bipartisan sponsorship from Rep. G. Andrés Romero (D-Albuquerque), Rep. Candie Sweetser (D-Deming), Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo), Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Albuquerque), and Rep. Rebecca Dow (R-Truth or Consequences).

“House Bill 184 provides schools that are looking to extend learning hours for their students with some flexibility so that they can implement the programs successfully,” said Rep. Romero. “Rather than only having the option of extending the school year into the summer, schools can now alternatively add additional time to each day. They can embed professional development, teacher collaboration, and student enrichment activities during this time, which is beneficial to both students and educators.”

“When supplemental learning programs fit the needs of schools, students, and parents, we believe participation will increase and more young New Mexicans will benefit from extended learning,” said Rep Sweetser. “We know that many schools and families would like to have more education programs after school hours, but districts need access to the funds to provide them. HB 184 meets that need.”

“Coming out of this pandemic, extended learning time is more important than ever. We want to support our schools as they go above and beyond to educate students,” said Rep. Lente. “We’re making it easier for districts to build those extended learning programs and ensure students are taking advantage of them.”

“Extended learning time and K-5 Plus programs provide innovative opportunities for students to gain in-depth academic growth, as well as hands-on learning experience,” said Rep. Garratt. “I am very excited that we’re making it possible for more schools in New Mexico to implement these programs and better meet the needs of families in their communities.”

Schools must meet a minimum requirement for instructional days to qualify for extended learning funds. Since schools across New Mexico have varied instructional days and hours, the bill ensures that schools receiving this funding are adding additional hours to their established school days, rather than simply having longer standard hours.

House Bill 184 received a 65-0 vote in the House, and will now be taken up in the Senate.

Members of the public can track legislation on the New Mexico Legislature website, access committee meetings and House floor sessions via the Webcasts tab, or participate by Zoom to provide public comment on committee hearings. During the 2021 Legislative Session, the House of Representatives is focused on passing critical legislation while protecting the health and safety of the public, the staff, and the legislators.