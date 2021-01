An interview with Lori Martinez, Executive Director of Ngage New Mexico.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Ngage New Mexico Executive Director, Lori Martinez, about #ConnectNM, a campaign launched by the SUCCESS Partnership to help bring statewide broadband to New Mexico. For information on how the community can help bring statewide internet access to New Mexico visit their website – SUCCESSdac.org/ConnectNM or at Success Partnership on Facebook @successDAC.