Examining This Week's Lethal Injection Execution

Commentary: This week, the federal government may well have tortured a man to death. .

For the first time in 17 years, the federal government executed a man on death row Tuesday morning. Resuming these executions has been a priority for U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. The problem was how to do it.

Lethal injections used to involve three drugs, which have been hard to get for several years because the European Union banned exports of lethal injection drugs and even the manufacturers themselves stopped selling them to the United States.

But we very much want to kill, you see, and so states began experimenting with different drug protocols, injecting what they could get, often with horrifying results that made it plain the prisoners were in agony as they died.

Barr wanted to use a single sedative, pentobarbital, to kill Daniel Lee. It’s used to euthanize pets, but with people it is easy to get the procedure wrong. Medical experts lined up to say that many inmates who had been executed that way suffered flash pulmonary edema – a buildup of fluid in the lungs that gives one the sensation of drowning or strangling, gasping for life in panic and agony in their last moments.

A federal judge barred this procedure on constitutional grounds because some of us think of ourselves as a civilized country that doesn’t inflict cruel and unusual punishment on people convicted of crimes, even repugnant crimes.

But let’s say this openly: there is another side to us. There is, in our culture, a sadistic streak, a fascination with violence, with suffering and fear. The excellent chance that injecting death row inmates with pentobarbital would leave them in agony did not disturb the attorney general, and it did not disturb a majority of justices on the highest court in our land.

And so a 2 a.m. ruling by the Supreme Court overturned a federal court and said Lee must die in this fashion, as Lee waited, strapped to a gurney. A few hours later, it was done. A hasty operation undertaken in darkness.

Who was it for? The family of Lee’s victims opposed his execution; and they sought a delay to the execution long enough for them to be present, if it was to be done. But the justice department said no. So it wasn’t for them. Nor for Lee’s prosecutor, who also opposed putting Lee to death, and by such agonizing means.

But it was done, inhumanely and with no demonstrable benefit to the public, no deterrent value, no redeeming virtue whatsoever unless one regards sadism a virtue.

Daniel Lee committed murder in the name of white supremacy; but for any convict to be tortured to death in haste is a conviction not of him, but of American justice, and it brings to mind, ironically, a verse by a Black poet, Langston Hughes, who wrote:

That Justice is a blind goddess

Is a thing to which we black are wise:

Her bandage hides two festering sores

That once perhaps were eyes.