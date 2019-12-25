EPA to issue permits for Los Alamos storm water runoff

New Mexico officials are planning another public meeting focused on the state's oversight and scientific monitoring of environmental impacts at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Environment Department has scheduled the next meeting for Jan. 9 at the University of New Mexico campus in Los Alamos. The gathering follows a recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that storm water runoff from the lab and Los Alamos County are contributing to violations of water quality standards and that those discharges must be controlled and regulated under an EPA-issued permit. Environmentalists say controlling the discharges will protect downstream users from heavy metals and other contaminants.