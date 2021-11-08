EMNRD State Parks Division Salutes Veterans with Free Access to Parks on Veterans Day

SANTA FE, NM – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD), State Parks Division announces that in recognition of Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, 2021, New Mexico residents who are currently serving or have served in the US Armed Forces and their immediate families have access to their state parks for free day-use and overnight camping.

“This Veterans Day, we want to honor and thank all New Mexico veterans for their service by offering free access to their 35 state parks for their enjoyment,” said Toby Velásquez, State Parks Director. “I want to also recognize our many former and current state park staff for their service to our country.”

In a long-standing partnership with the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services, the State Parks Division also honors New Mexico veterans with a 50% or greater service-connected disability with an annual day-use pass and one three-day camping pass per year.

To learn more, please log on to https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/fees-permits/disabled-veterans-program-2/ for more information.

Information from the Energy, Minerals and Natuural Resources Department.