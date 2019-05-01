El Paso's Southwest University Park Becomes Sensory Inclusive Venue

Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and the El Paso Locomotive FC, has partnered with KultureCity to be a certified sensory inclusive venue during all baseball, soccer and special events beginning with the Chihuahuas eight-game homestand on Friday, May 3rd. This new initiative will assist in accommodating all patrons who visit the ballpark that have sensory challenges. Here is a statement from the El Paso Chihuahuas:

All Chihuahuas and Locomotive full-time staff members, as well as gameday staff, are now certified and trained to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and are prepared to accommodate those who require assistance in an overload situation.

“We are proud to make Southwest University Park even more welcoming for everyone in our community by making it the region’s first certified sensory inclusive sports and entertainment venue,” said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

As part of the certification process, sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available to all guests at Southwest University Park who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. These bags can be checked-out at Guest Services located at Section 112. Patrons who require a quiet and secure environment are asked to visit Guest Services for the designated location.

According to KultureCity, sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in large venues. With its new certification, Southwest University Park is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event at the ballpark.

“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a baseball game or a soccer game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment,” said Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder, KultureCity.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that MountainStar Sports Group and Southwest University Park is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.”

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using their resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs; not just those with Autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 200 sensory inclusive venues in three countries; this includes special events such as: NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, and MLB All-Star Weekend.

For more information on KultureCity and sensory inclusion, visit KultureCity.org.

The Chihuahuas return to the ballpark to face Salt Lake and Albuquerque in an eight-game homestand starting on Friday, May 3rd. The homestand features a fireworks spectacular on Saturday, May 4th and the first El Paso Margaritas game on Sunday, May 5th!

