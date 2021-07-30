El Paso Water Parks Adjusts Hours for “Back to School”

EL PASO, TEXAS – As El Paso families begin to transition back into an earlier academic year that will impact their leisure time, El Paso Water Parks adjusts their opening schedule for the Fall.

As of August 2, El Paso Water Parks will limit weekly hours of each park, with all 4 parks still operating on the weekends.

Below is the new schedule with all updated park hours and closures, adjusted for “Back to School”:

BACK TO SCHOOL SCHEDULE (Begins August 2)

Camp Cohen now open Mondays 1PM-6PM

now open Mondays Oasis now open Tuesdays

now open Tuesdays 1PM-6PM

1PM-6PM

1PM-6PM

Fridays, 4PM-8PM

Saturdays & Sundays, 11AM-6PM

August 23-26, 2021

August 30 – September 2, 2021

Chapoteo now open Wednesdays

now open Wednesdays Lost Kingdom now open Thursdays

now open Thursdays All 4 Parks Open

Closures

As the park moves further into the Fall season, hours may be adjusted. Please follow us on social media & visit elpasowaterparks.com for more information and announcements.

About Camp Cohen Water Park

With exciting interactive water activities around every corner, guests experience a camp like no other. Thrill seekers can lap swim in Endurance River, climb the Warrior Wall or ride high-octane Thunder Run, Lighting Bolt or Monsoon Plunge slides. Little ones will enjoy their own aquatic adventure at the Poppy Island water playground within the Wild Lagoon. Guests looking for something more relaxing can take dip in the flowing Rain Roamer lazy river or the Shallow Waters leisure pool. Stay cool near the attractions by strolling over to the cabanas at the Wanders Retreat or enjoy a quick bite from the Stove Cove café at the Starlight Plaza.

About Chapoteo Water Park

Zooming slides at the Calavera Plunge will send guests twisting and turning while the calm Rio Sereno will offer a soothing lazy river experience. El Valiente climbing wall, the Chapula Springs leisure pool and the Lago Azul lap pool will add some flare to your aquatics escapade. Young guests will enjoy splashing around at the Sirenita Reef play area in the Lagarto Lagoon. Looking to chill out? Las Casitas cabanas and the Marigold Plaza are great places to unwind while you savor a snack from La Olla café.

About Lost Kingdom Water Park

Adventure chasers will enjoy zipping and twisting water slide thrills at the Temple Drop, home to the Sun Temple and Moon Temple water slides. Challenge yourself on The Ruins climbing wall and the Mayan Lanes or splash around in the Macaw Lagoon surrounding the Jaguar Jungle outfitted with interactive water features for endless hours of playtime. Those seeking to relax can journey to the cabanas in the Jade Villas, coast along the Turtle Tides lazy river, or wade in the Forgotten Cenote leisure pool. Guests can order ever-popular meals from the Tres Milpas Terrace café at the P0K-A-TOK Plaza.

About Oasis Water Park

Featuring El Paso’s only surfing machine, Oasis is one of the best places to beat the summer heat. You can hang ten on the Flashflood Rush, which is sure to get you stoked. Kick back and cool off in our Driftwood Channel, a meandering lazy river current channel. For a bit more excitement and adventure, you can scale the Gravity Challenge climbing wall or drop in on the spiraling Tumbleweed slides, the signature slide of the Oasis water park. Take a break at the cabanas in the Hueco Dwellings, after enjoying the Sunset Lagoon leisure pool and the Adventure Pointe water play area at the Rain Puddle kiddie pool. You can also feed the entire family without leaving the water park at the Wanderlust Café in the Desert Haven plaza.