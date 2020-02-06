El Paso Walmart shooting suspect faces hate crime charges

EL PASO, TX - The government has filed hate crime charges against a man who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in August.

A multicount federal indictment against suspected gunman Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, was announced Thursday at a news conference in El Paso. There are 90 charges in all.

A lawyer for Crusius says he hopes federal prosecutors don’t to seek his client's execution. The death penalty is an option which Attorney General William Barr may choose.

Crusius is already facing a potential death sentence in a state capitol murder case stemming from the August 3rd attack.