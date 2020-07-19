El Paso Reports Record 441 New COVID-19 Cases; 11,573 Total

El Paso’s largest spike to date is being reported Sunday with 441 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 11,573. The total number of deaths remains at 179.

To date, 7,413 residents have recovered from the virus and active cases significantly rise to 3,981.

Additionally, 46 percent of the newest cases are made-up of residents in their 20s and 30s. Residents in their teens and younger made up 15 percent of the new cases and those in their 60s and older made up only 14.4 percent of the latest cases.

Yesterday the City reported a cumulative testing total of 128,206. The City’s death rate is currently 1.5 percent and the recovery rate is 64 percent. The cumulative positivity rate is currently 9.03 percent and the rolling 7-day average positivity rate is 11.78 percent.

Health officials emphasize that the rates will only improve if the whole community strictly adheres to the health and safety directives and minimize social interactions.

Officials make a strong call to all of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, to remain isolated at home and for all in the same household to remain in quarantine; stating that is the only way we, together will be able to slow down the spread of the disease and protect our vulnerable loved ones.

For more information and other data visit EPstrong.org