With the CDC revising mask guidelines and COVID-19 cases rising across many parts of the country, KRWG News talked with Dr. Edward Michelson to learn more about how the pandemic is impacting our region. Dr. Michelson serves as Chief of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso. He also serves on the COVID-19 task force in the city. Dr. Michelson shared with KRWG News what we should be concerned about with the delta variant.