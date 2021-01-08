Related Program: El Paso Matters El Paso Matters By KRWG News and Partners • 2 hours ago Related Program: El Paso Matters ShareTweetEmail Credit El Paso Matters CEO Robert Moore Listen Listening... / 5:05 A new report suggests practices at ICE detention facilities amount to torture, how the pandemic has affected rural schools and the El Paso ISD begins its search for a new Superintendent. A new report suggests practices at ICE detention facilities amount to torture, how the pandemic has affected rural schools and the El Paso ISD begins its search for a new Superintendent. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.